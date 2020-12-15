BBC News App Privacy Notice Published duration 12 minutes ago

Your trust is very important to us. This means the BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal data. It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such information. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal data about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

Why are we doing this and how can you participate?

The BBC News app provides you with a personalised news experience from the start. To use the BBC News app you will need to sign in to your BBC account. When you use the app, we will collect and process information about you, as well as other details such as your reading activity to provide you with a personalised BBC News experience and to improve the BBC News service.

The BBC News app uses technologies similar to cookies to measure audience behaviour. The app uses information collected through these technologies for internal purposes to analyse and improve the app, and help us give you a better experience in line with the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy: https://https://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy. You can switch this off using the Send App Statistics toggle on the BBC News app's Settings screen.

What will BBC collect and how will we use it?

The BBC will collect and process the personal data that you have provided to us about yourself, as well as observed data about your use of the app.

Personalised experience

The BBC News app provides a personalised experience when you are signed in and have personalisation turned on. We will use information collected from your device and your app usage, for example how frequently you use the app and the content you read, to help us recommend stories that are more relevant for you.

For more information about how the BBC processes your personal data to provide a personalised service to you, please see the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy at https://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/privacy/how-does-the-bbc-collect-data-about-me/.

Push notifications

If you choose to receive push notifications, a unique identifier relating to your device will be stored by our data processor Airship on behalf of the BBC to provide you with the service.

Analytics

For attribution and analysis purposes, our data processor AppsFlyer collects the below information about you:

Your device information, such as device type

Your IP address to determine your location

Activity data, such as the time you downloaded the app

Which sites (if any) referred you to download and use the app

We also use this data together with your BBC account data to improve the BBC News service. You can opt out from AppsFlyer tracking by filling out their 'Forget My Device' form: https://www.appsflyer.com/optout.

Who is the Data Controller?

The BBC is the 'data controller' of your personal data. This means that the BBC decides what your personal data is used for, and the ways in which it is processed. For the avoidance of doubt, your personal data will be collected and processed solely for the purposes set out in this privacy notice. As the data controller, the BBC has the responsibility to comply, and to demonstrate compliance with, data protection law.

Lawful basis for processing your personal data

The legal basis on which the BBC processes your personal data is legitimate interests.

When you use the BBC News app, it is in our legitimate interests to:

Process your personal data to authenticate your BBC account

Allow you to access the BBC News app

Provide you with BBC content

Create a personalised experience for you.

We may provide you with more specific notices for some of the processing described above, and where we require your consent we will ask for this at the time we collect your personal data.

Sharing your information

When we transfer some limited personal information outside of the European Economic Area (EEA), we make sure that our contracts include safeguards for the transfer of your personal information outside the EEA. The data processors listed above have entered into an appropriate contract, which ensures they cannot do anything with your personal data except as we have instructed them to do so.

Retaining your information

The BBC will retain your personal data in accordance with the factors listed in Using the BBC. AppsFlyer will not retain your personal data for more than twenty-four months, except where otherwise directed by us.

Your rights and more information

You have rights under data protection law. You can request a copy of the data BBC stores about you, which includes your BBC Account data and the data described above.

You have the right to ask for your data we collect to be deleted, however there are exceptions to your rights and they may be limited in some situations, for example we may refuse this request. You can delete BBC News app data stored on your device at any time by deleting the app.

You can contact our Data Protection Officer if you have questions or, if you wish to find out more details about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

If you have a concern about the way the BBC has handled your personal data, you can raise your concern with the supervisory authority in the UK, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) https://ico.org.uk/.

Updating this privacy notice