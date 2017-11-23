How do changes to BBC News app on iOS 8 affect me?

From February 2018, new versions of the the BBC News app will only work on devices using iOS 9 and above.

Don't worry as you can still use your app, you just won't have access to the latest fixes and features unless you update you device to iOS 9 or above. The content on your News app will continue to be up-to-date.

Why are you stopping support for the app on iOS 8?

iOS 8 accounts for only a very small proportion of BBC News app user base. Support for iOS 8 is no longer sustainable for the app following the release of iOS 11 and the changes to the tools that mobile app developers now use.

Need help updating?

Find out how to check your iOS version.