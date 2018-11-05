BBC News Group Board
- 5 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The BBC News Group Board members are listed below:
- Francesca Unsworth, director, News and Current Affairs
- Kamal Ahmed, Editorial Director
- Gavin Allen, Head of News Output
- Jamie Angus, Director, World Service Group
- Fiona Campbell, Digital Director
- Joanna Carr, Head of Current Affairs
- Alan Dickson, Chief Financial and Operating Officer
- Anna Gronmark, HR Director
- Katie Lloyd, Development Director
- Jonathan Munro, Head of Newsgathering
- Eleanor Sharer, Chief of Staff
- Sarah Ward-Lilley, Managing Editor