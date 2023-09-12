How dangerous is vaping - and why the concern over young vapers?
- Published
Calls for bans on cheaper disposable vapes have been growing as more young people take up the habit.
The Welsh government has called on the UK government to prohibit the single-use vapes, saying it needs to be "part of a suite of measures to address youth vaping".
Officials in Westminster are actively looking for ways to reduce the numbers of young people buying and using vapes.
But why is there rising concern about vaping levels, particularly among young people?
Isn't vaping safer than smoking?
No-one is arguing against this point. The smoking of cigarettes remains one of the biggest contributors to poor health in this country, and many others.
The number of deaths caused by smoking is falling - but it is still the leading cause of preventable illness and premature death and is estimated to cause a quarter of all cancer deaths. In 2019, it accounted for 75,000 deaths in England - 15% of the total.
After decades of government efforts to dissuade people from smoking - most notably through information campaigns, heavy taxation of tobacco products, and the deployment of products such as nicotine patches or gum - the game-changer came when smokers could switch to vaping. A 2019 medical study concluded that incorporating vaping was twice as successful as other nicotine-replacement methods.
Numbers of smokers have tumbled so much that the government has confidently set out an ambition for England to be smoke-free by 2030. It should be noted that "smoke-free" is defined as having fewer than 5% of the population smoking.
One of its tactics is to actively promote vapes as an alternative for those who find it difficult to quit. Officially the government's tactic is known as "swap to stop" - suggesting health ministers would prefer the switch to vapes to be part of a transition into giving up completely on inhaling any nicotine product.
How dangerous is vaping?
The e-cigarette vapour that is inhaled can still contain small amounts of chemicals that are found in cigarettes, including nicotine. But while it is addictive and can lead to dependence issues, nicotine is not particularly harmful by itself.
Most importantly, vapes do not contain tar or carbon monoxide, two of the most harmful elements in tobacco smoke. Other chemicals that are found in tobacco smoke feature in much lower levels in e-cigarette vapour.
In the grand scheme of things, it is still a little early to tell how harmful these levels truly are. Many vapers are former smokers and that naturally complicates long-term studies into the effects on public health.
But Prof John Britton, who advises the government on the issue, says he believes that in 40 or 50 years' time, we will start to see people developing lung cancer, chronic bronchitis and other serious lung conditions purely as a result of their vaping.
Dentists already say they are seeing some side effects of vaping, such as bad breath, ulcers, soreness in some areas and a dry mouth. This could lead to a lack of saliva and, potentially, tooth decay. But they say a high prevalence of bleeding gums is actually a side effect of people giving up smoking rather than taking up vaping.
There is the separate issue of the dangers posed by illegal vape products, which are cheaper and attractive to young people with little money. Used vapes gathered by Baxter College, a secondary school in Kidderminster, were tested in a laboratory and found to contain high levels of lead, nickel and chromium. High lead exposure in children can affect the central nervous system and brain development.
Another health issue only occurs with illegal vape products. Diacetyl, a flavouring that can be used in e-liquids but is banned in the UK, is associated with the serious lung disease bronchiolitis obliterans, otherwise known as "popcorn lung".
Are more young people vaping?
Just two years ago, the authorities were confident in one thing. Surveys of under-18s suggested they were rejecting the idea of using vapes as resolutely as they had been turning away from smoking.
But since then there has been a significant upswing. The campaign group Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) said the proportion of 11 to 17-year-olds who said they have tried vaping has jumped from 13.9% in 2020 to 15.8% in 2022 and then 20.5% in their survey this year.
The proportion who now define themselves are regular vapers is now double the number of child smokers - although there is of course some overlap.
And 2022 was the first year that more children experimented with vaping than with smoking, according to the Ash annual study.
Across all age groups, the number of people in England, Wales and Scotland who declared themselves to be regular vapers had reached 4.3 million, or 8.3% of adults, by last year, Ash said. The 18-24 age group has gone from being the lowest consumers in 2021 to the highest in 2022.
That was accompanied by a seven-fold increase in the use of disposable vapes between 2020 and 2022, Ash added.
How hard is it to quit vaping?
Firstly, experts point out that there is not the same levels of NHS support available for people who want to become an ex-vaper as there are for those who aim to quit smoking.
But vapers can be just as hooked on the two things that keep smokers puffing away - the desire for a hit of nicotine and the social rituals that mean there are regular triggers during their weekly routine that prompt them to reach for their vape.
Nicotine creates new receptors in the brain when it enters the body, and you quickly come to associate it with feeling good.
So when you stop getting it, you'll feel cravings. These tend to be worse in the first three to four days after your last dose.
According to the NHS, other withdrawal symptoms such as bad moods are likely in the early stages of quitting.
Six other vaping questions answered
- How does the government's swap-to-stop scheme help smokers?
- How has vaping become a way of life for many teenagers?
- What is Scotland doing on the issue?
- How many disposable vapes get thrown away each week?
- What is the environmental case for banning disposable vapes?
- How easy is it to buy an illegal vape?