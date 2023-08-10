Hospital waiting list tops 7.5 million in England
- Published
The waiting list for hospital treatment has topped 7.5 million people in England for the first time.
It means nearly one in seven of the population is on an NHS waiting list for routine treatment, including hip and knee operations.
The number hit 7.57 million at the end of June - up by 100,000 on the month before.
NHS England said strike action had had an impact - junior doctors walked out for three days during June.
That led to the cancellation of more than 100,000 appointments.
The waiting list is now more than three million higher than it was before the pandemic.
Of those on a waiting list, more than 383,000 have been waiting for longer than a year.
The NHS is also continuing to struggle to see cancer patients quickly enough.
Only 59% started their treatment within 62 days following an urgent GP referral during June.
Have you been waiting a long time for an operation on the NHS? haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.