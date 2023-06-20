Teens in England will have just one dose of HPV jab
Teenagers in England will be offered a single shot of HPV vaccine instead of two, from September, in line with latest evidence and recommendations already in place in Scotland.
Studies from around the world suggest one dose is enough to provide good protection against a range of cancers, including cervical cancer.
School pupils are offered the vaccine when they are aged about 11-13.
HPV is a common virus usually spread through intimate sexual contact.
It is very contagious, spread by close skin-to-skin contact.
There are more than 100 different types of HPV (human papillomavirus) and infections do not usually cause any symptoms - although, some types can cause warts on hands, feet, genitals or inside the mouth.
Most people's bodies get rid of the virus without treatment - but high-risk types can cause abnormal tissue growth that can lead to cancers.
Those the vaccine protects against cause:
- nearly all cases of cervical cancer
- most anal cancers
- some genital and head and neck cancers
Studies suggests it is very effective, cutting cases of cervical cancer by nearly 90%.
From September, in England, a single dose will be offered to:
- all children in Year 8 - aged 12-13
- eligible men who have sex with men, under the age of 25
Two doses will still be offered to:
- men who have sex with men, aged 25-45
Three doses will be offered to:
- people who have Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) or are immunosuppressed
Wales has already announced it is moving to a one-dose schedule in September.
UK Health Security Agency immunisation consultant epidemiologist Dr Vanessa Saliba said: "The HPV-vaccination programme is one of the most successful in the world and has dramatically lowered the rates of cervical cancer and harmful infections in both women and men - preventing many cancers and saving lives.
"The latest evidence shows that one dose provides protection as robust as two doses. This is excellent news for young people.
"If you missed your HPV vaccine, it is vital you get protected. Contact your school nurse, school immunisation team or GP practice to arrange an appointment - you remain eligible to receive the vaccine until your 25th birthday."
National screening and vaccinations director Steve Russell, said: "This is another step forward for our world-leading HPV vaccination programme, which saves lives by significantly reducing the risk of cervical cancer.
"With one quick HPV jab now making it simpler than ever to reduce your risk of cancers caused by the virus, it's so important that people come forward when invited.
"Along with getting your HPV vaccine, it is also still vital to book in for your cervical-screening appointment, which checks for high-risk HPV and remains one of the best ways to protect yourself from cervical cancer."