Mpox vaccines extended after spike in cases in London
- Published
The offer of an mpox vaccine has been extended in London because of a spike in infections, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced.
There have been 11 cases of mpox - which used to be known as monkeypox - in London over the past few weeks, health officials said.
The immunisation programme will stop across the rest of the country, as planned, at the end of July.
Those eligible will then have to travel to a London clinic for the jab.
A global outbreak of mpox was detected last summer - predominantly affecting gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. Vaccines were one part of the response.
One dose provides about 78% protection against the virus, with a second extending that protection.
Cases have fallen in the UK since last year when about 35 cases a day were being detected at one point. There have been only 21 cases in 2023.
However, 11 have been detected in London since about the start of May. Most were in people who had chosen not to have the vaccine.
The virus causes a rash and distinct lesions that can last for weeks, as well as fever, headache and muscle aches.
"It is vital we respond to recent rises in cases, and that is why we are extending mpox vaccinations in London," said Prof Susan Hopkins, the UKHSA's chief medical adviser.
"If you live in London or regularly travel there or abroad and have sex and are eligible for vaccination, please do consider it."
She said vaccination was key for reducing the severity and spread of the disease.
Dr Claire Dewsnap, president of the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV, said she "strongly" encouraged people to have the vaccine after a "worrying" spike in cases.
"This is particularly important as we move into the summer months, during which festivals and events are more common, increasing the likelihood for people to have multiple sexual partners," she said.
Those eligible for the vaccine include gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men who have many sexual partners, participate in group sex or attend sex on premises venues such as gay saunas or fetish venues. Staff who work there are also eligible.
What is mpox?
It is caused by a virus which is in the same family of viruses as smallpox, although it is much less severe.
Initial symptoms include fever, headaches, swellings, back pain, aching muscles.
Once the fever breaks out a rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, most commonly the palms of the hands and soles of the feet.
Anyone with the virus should abstain from sex while they have symptoms, to help prevent passing it on to others.