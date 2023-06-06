Gonorrhoea and syphilis sex infections reach record levels in England

By Michelle Roberts
Digital health editor

England is seeing record high levels of gonorrhoea and syphilis sexually transmitted infections, following a dip during Covid years, new figures reveal.

People are being urged to practice safe sex to protect themselves and get tested if they may be at risk.

There were 82,592 cases of gonorrhoea in 2022 - up 50% on the 54,661 recorded the year before, says the UK Health Security Agency

Syphilis cases increased by 15% from 7,543 to 8,692.

