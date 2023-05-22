Junior doctors to strike for three days in June
- Published
Junior doctors in England have announced a new 72-hour walkout in June after the latest round of government pay talks broke down.
The strike will take place between 07:00 on Wednesday 14 June and 07:00 on Saturday 17 June.
The British Medical Association (BMA) union, which represents doctors and medical students, said the government's offer of a 5% rise was not "credible".
The BMA will meet the health secretary on Wednesday for further talks.
This latest round of industrial action will be the third strike by junior doctors since the pay dispute began.
The BMA said strikes will take place "throughout summer" if the government does not change its position, with a minimum of three days of walkouts a month.
The union has been asking for a 35% rise, and previously said only this will do to make up for 15 years of below-inflation rises.
Ministers have previously called that pay claim "unaffordable" but have said the door remained open to "constructive conversations" to find a way forward.
Dr Vivek Trivedi and Dr Robert Laurenson, co-chairs of the BMA Junior Doctors Committee, said the BMA had had three weeks of negotiations with the government but that ministers would not recognise "the scale of our pay erosion", which they said is equivalent to 26% cut over the last 15 years.