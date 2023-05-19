Offer gene test to stroke patients, NHS told

Juliet Bouverie from the Stroke Association said: "Stroke devastates lives and leaves people with life-long disability. We know that many stroke survivors spend the rest of their lives fearing another stroke, so it's great to see that more people could be given appropriate help to significantly cut their risk of recurrent stroke. Anything we can do to prevent the misery that stroke can cause is ultimately good news. Getting on the right medication and taking it as advised can really go far to prevent further strokes."