Covid global health emergency is over, WHO says
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Covid-19 no longer represents a "global health emergency".
The statement represents a major step towards ending the pandemic and comes three years after it first declared its highest level of alert over the virus.
Officials said the virus' death rate had dropped from a peak of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 on 24 April.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "at least 20 million" had died.
