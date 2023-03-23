Four-day junior doctor strike set for April
- Published
Junior doctors are to stage a four-day walkout in April in their fight to get a 35% pay rise in England.
Members of the British Medical Association will take strike action from 11 April to 15 April.
It comes after BMA leaders met Health Secretary Steve Barclay on Wednesday.
Mr Barclay has said the pay claim is "unaffordable". A deal offered to other NHS staff and backed by unions involves a 5% pay rise in April and a one-off payment of at least £1,655.
This is on top of the 4.75% pay rise they received last year.
Nurses, ambulance staff, physios and other workers are being asked to vote on whether to accept that deal.
The three biggest health unions - the Royal College of Nursing, Unison and the GMB - have all recommended their members accept it.
But the BMA has insisted only a 35% increase will do to make up for 15 years of below-inflation rises.
This four-day strikes follows the three-day walkout that took place last week.
Dr Robert Laurenson, who co-chairs the BMA's junior doctor committee, said: "It is with disappointment and great frustration that we must announce this new industrial action.
"The government has dragged its feet at every opportunity.
"It has not presented any credible offer and is refusing to accept that there is any case for pay restoration, describing our central ask as 'unrealistic' and 'unreasonable'."
Government sources said the BMA has been offered formal pay talks on the same basis as the other unions and ministers were willing to discuss a pay rise from April and a one-off payment for the past year.
Last week's walkout led to the cancellation of 175,000 treatments and appointments, with consultants brought in to provide cover in emergency care.
Hospitals bosses said the fallout from the strike would last weeks given the huge number of bookings that have to be rescheduled.
This walkout comes directly after the Easter weekend, which tends to be a busy period for the NHS.