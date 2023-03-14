Cough medicines containing pholcodine withdrawn over safety fears
Certain cough medicines sold behind the counter at pharmacies are being withdrawn over safety concerns.
Health experts say there is a very rare chance of people experiencing an allergic reaction linked to an ingredient called pholcodine.
People should check the packaging of any cough tablets or syrups they have at home to see if pholcodine is listed.
If it is, talk to your pharmacist about getting a different medicine.
The products do not need a prescription but cannot be bought without chatting with the pharmacist.
Ones affected include:
- Boots Night Cough Relief Oral Solution, PL 00014/0230
- Boots Dry Cough Syrup 6 Years+
- Boots Day Cold & Flu Relief Oral Solution
- Cofsed Linctus
- Care Pholcodine 5mg/5ml Oral Solution Sugar Free
- Galenphol Linctus
- Galenphol Paediatric Linctus
- Galenphol Strong Linctus
- Covonia Dry Cough Sugar Free Formula
- Pholcodine Linctus Bells Healthcare 5mg Per 5ml Oral Solution
- Numark Pholcodine 5mg per 5ml Oral Solution
- Well Pharmaceuticals Pholcodine 5mg per 5ml Oral Solution
- Superdrug Pholcodine Linctus BP
- Strong Pholcodine Linctus BP
- Pholcodine Linctus BP
- Strong Pholcodine Linctus BP
