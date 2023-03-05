Ambulance strikes: Unite union suspends action in England
- Published
Ambulance strikes due to take place in England on Monday and Wednesday have been called off.
The Unite union has suspended the industrial action to enter pay talks with the government, it said.
They followed Unison and GMB unions who earlier suspended walkouts after what they called a "huge shift" in the government's position.
Unite is the smallest of the three ambulance unions representing about 3,000 workers.
Tens of thousands of staff had been expected to walk out on 6 March and 8 March across large parts of England.
Unite head of operations Gail Cartmail said: "Following further assurances from the government over the weekend Unite has in good faith agreed to pause the strike action."
If the government did not meet those assurances, "strike action will resume", she said.
Industrial action by Unite and GMB had already been paused in Wales for further talks with the Welsh government.