Junior doctors to strike on 13 to 15 March
- Published
Junior doctors in England will strike on 13, 14 and 15 March, the British Medical Association has announced.
They want a pay increase to make up for 15 years of inflation.
The BMA says junior doctors have been left with no choice after the health secretary "refused to attend" a meeting to negotiate on pay.
Nearly 37,000 voted for strike action in a recent ballot, and it comes after recent strikes by nurses and ambulance workers.
The term "junior doctors" covers everyone who has just graduated from medical school through to those with many years' experience on the front line.
Overall, they account for more than 40% of the medical workforce.
The BMA union says junior doctors are "demoralised, angry and no longer willing to work for wages that have seen a real terms decline of over 26% in the past 15 years".
They said this, together with "the stress and exhaustion of working in an NHS crisis" had brought them to this moment.
"We have not been told why we have not been offered intensive negotiations nor what we need to do for the government to begin negotiations with us.
"We are left with no option but to proceed with this action," the BMA junior doctors' committee said.
Government ministers said it was "deeply disappointing" that some union members had voted for strike action.
They said junior doctors' pay had increased by a cumulative 8.2% since 2019-20, and a higher pay band had been introduced for the most experienced staff and increased rates for night shifts.
The last time junior doctors went on strike was in 2016, over a new contract that had been introduced.