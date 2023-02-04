Covid: Last chance for adults under-50 to get booster
- Published
Adults under-50 in England have just over a week left to take up the NHS offer of a free Covid booster jab.
It is the last opportunity for healthy 16-49-year-olds to get a top-up dose - a third shot - if they haven't already.
The vaccine can help protect against severe illness, even if you have caught Covid before.
Appointments are available at thousands of different sites, including GP practices and high street pharmacies, up to and including Sunday 12 February.
Anyone aged 16 or over - or an at-risk child aged 12 to 15 - who has had both primary jabs, can have a booster.
So far, 15,000 people have booked in for next week and there are still 391,000 appointments available, says NHS England.
There should be another autumn vaccination campaign later this year for older adults, as well as a potential spring campaign for the most vulnerable, experts advise.
People with a severely weakened immune system were offered an additional third primary dose before being offered a booster this winter.
The NHS Covid vaccination programme will continue to run a smaller operation after 12 February, allowing those yet to come forward for first, second, or third doses if severely immunosuppressed, to book appointments.
Experts will also be keeping a close eye on new variants of Covid, in case more people need vaccinating in the future.
Autumn boosters were recommended when the more spreadable Omicron variant emerged and began to spread in late 2021.
NHS Director of Vaccinations and Screening, Steve Russell, said: "There is just one week left of the autumn booster campaign and so if you are eligible for a booster but have yet to take up your latest dose, please do so before the end of next week.
"Whether you have had previous doses or a bout of Covid, we know that a booster is the best way to maintain protection against serious illness from Covid for yourself and your loved ones, so please do make the most of the offer while it is available and give yourself both protection and peace of mind for the year ahead."
How do I book my Covid vaccine?
- In England: You can book all doses online, by calling 119, or you can visit a walk-in clinic (some don't offer jabs to under-12s)
- In Scotland: Over-16s can register for their first dose and book second or booster doses online, or by calling 0800 030 8013
- In Wales: Over-16s will be invited for their booster. If you haven't been invited - or you haven't had your first two doses - you can contact your health board. You can change or cancel existing appointments online
- In Northern Ireland: All doses can be booked online or by calling 0300 200 7813
Which vaccine will people get?
The NHS is using Moderna's "bivalent" vaccine, which covers both the original Covid virus and the Omicron variant.
It also approved a second bivalent vaccine from Pfizer.
Health officials advise people to take whichever booster they are offered, as all vaccines provide protection against becoming severely ill from Covid.
First and second vaccine doses are either AstraZeneca or (for under-40s) Pfizer or Moderna.