Gridlock as record number of ambulances queue at A&E
- Published
The extent of the gridlock in hospitals over Christmas has been revealed with new NHS data showing a record number of ambulances were delayed dropping off patients at A&E in England.
More than 40% of crews were forced to wait more than half-an-hour to hand over their patients to hospital staff in the week up to New Year's Day.
That is the highest on record.
But there is hope pressures could soon start easing, with flu and Covid admissions dropping last week.
Both had been rising sharply in previous weeks, with one in seven beds occupied by patients with these infections by the start of the year.
The rate of flu admissions fell the most, dropping by more than 40%.
But the UK Health Security Agency is warning it is too early to say whether the flu season - the worst in a decade - has peaked as reporting lags over the festive period may have had an impact on the data.
The high levels of flu coupled with rising rates of Covid are thought to be one of the factors in the high number of deaths being reported.
In the lead up to Christmas, deaths were a fifth higher than normal, data from the Office for National Statistics shows.
NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: "We knew this winter would be one of the most difficult in the history of the NHS and I want to thank staff for all their hard work in caring for and treating so many patients while dealing with record demand on services, including the enormous pressure from flu and Covid."