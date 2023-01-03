Breast cancer patients take part in proton beam trial
The first patients have begun a new NHS trial which looks at an alternative to radiotherapy for breast cancer sufferers.
The trial will assess if proton beam therapy causes less harm to patients who face a greater risk of long-term heart problems.
It will include 192 people across 22 sites in the UK and is a world-first.
Scientists will look at the dose of radiation given to the heart as an early sign of potential heart problems.
Typically, the treatment is effective but for some traditional radiotherapy leads to heart problems later down the line. This is because the breast tissue and lymph nodes being targeted by the treatment are close to the heart.
Only those who are estimated to have at least 2% or more potential lifetime risk of heart issues caused by radiotherapy will take part.
Scientists want to see if the proton beam therapy, which targets tumours more precisely, will cause less damage.
Led by the University of Cambridge, the Institute of Cancer Research, London and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, patients will be treated at either the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, or University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Dr Anna Kirby, radiotherapy lead for the trial, said that it had been a huge effort to secure funding for and launch the trial.
She continued: "We have already learned a huge amount about how to optimise and standardise current breast cancer radiotherapy practices alongside optimising proton beam therapy approaches.
"We hope that the Parable trial will help us to further personalise radiotherapy treatments and ensure that people can access the radiotherapy approach that is best for them, regardless of where they live."
Kim Jones, a 44-year-old school caterer from Ely, was diagnosed with breast cancer in February last year.
She had chemotherapy and a mastectomy, along with lymph node removal.
Mrs Jones was one of the first patients included in the trial, with her therapy beginning on 24 October.
The mum-of-two said she was told she might be suitable as she already had an issue with her heart, adding that the trial sounded like a great idea.
"When I was told that I'd been accepted onto the trial, I felt very lucky to have the opportunity to get this treatment," Mrs Jones continued.
"Clinical trials are incredibly important as they are the best way to evaluate which treatments work the best."
She added her experience of being treated at Addenbrooke's and the Christie proton beam therapy centre had been superb, and that the atmosphere was "bright and spacious and feels very relaxing".