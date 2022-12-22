Ambulance workers in England to strike again in January
- Published
Ambulance staff in five areas of England are to stage two further strikes in January, union leaders say.
The industrial action on 11 and 23 January is likely to heap more pressure on emergency care, which is already under serious strain.
Unison leaders say the action is a direct result of the government's refusal to negotiate over pay.
Life-threatening calls to 999, as well as the most serious emergency calls, will still be responded to, they say.
Services in London, Yorkshire, the North West, North East and South West will take action over pay and staffing.
Even before Wednesday's strike, a quarter of ambulances were delayed for more than an hour outside A&E.