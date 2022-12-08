Strep A linked to deaths of 15 children across UK
Fifteen children in the UK have died after invasive strep A infections since September, the latest UK Health Security Agency figures show.
This includes the death of one child in Wales, and one in Northern Ireland. There have been no deaths confirmed in Scotland.
There have also been 47 deaths from strep A in adults in England.
Most strep A infections are mild but cases of more severe, invasive strep A infections - whilst rare - are rising.
Experts urge anyone concerned about symptoms to seek prompt medical advice.
Cases of strep A usually increase during the winter.
The UKHSA says the last time there was a significant number of cases was in the 2017/18 season when there were 27 deaths in children under 18 from the bug in England and 328 adult deaths.
Seasons with high cases can occur every three to four years but social distancing measures during the pandemic may have interrupted the cycle and may help explain the recent increase, according to UKHSA experts.
So far, since September, there have been 85 cases of invasive strep A in children aged one to four in England and 60 cases in children aged five to nine.
The majority of cases are in people over 45.
Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UKHSA, said: "We know that this is concerning for parents, but I want to stress that while we are seeing an increase in cases in children, this remains very uncommon.
"There a lots of winter bugs circulating that can make your child feel unwell, that mostly aren't cause for alarm. However, make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is getting worse after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat or respiratory infection - look out for signs such as a fever that won't go down, dehydration, extreme tiredness and difficulty breathing."
Infections caused by strep A are usually mild with symptoms like a sore throat or skin infections.
The bug can also cause scarlet fever - with a sore throat, skin rash that feels like sandpaper, a high temperature and a so-called "strawberry tongue".
It is treated with antibiotics which may also help reduce the risk of complications and spread of the bug.
However, in a very small number of cases, strep A can get deeper into the body - for example, into the lungs and bloodstream - causing invasive Group A Streptococcus (iGAS), which needs immediate medical attention.
What should parents do?
Trust your judgement if your child seems seriously unwell.
Contact NHS 111 or your local surgery if they:
- are getting worse
- are eating much less than normal
- show signs of dehydration, such as a dry nappy for 12 hours
- have a temperature of 39C or higher, or 38C if under three months old
- are a baby and feel hotter than usual when you touch their back or chest or sweaty
- are very tired or irritable
Call 999 or go to an accident-and-emergency unit if:
- they are having difficulty breathing - you may notice grunting noises or their stomach sucking under their ribs
- they are pausing when they breathe
- their skin, tongue or lips are blue
- they are floppy and will not wake up or stay awake