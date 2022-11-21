Changing the lives of Senegalese people disabled by clubfoot

According to the charity MiracleFeet, of the nearly 10 million people alive today who were born with clubfoot, as many as eight million have never received treatment. Senegal has been a relatively late adopter of Ponseti - a pioneering method of correcting clubfoot named after the Spanish doctor who invented it - compared with some other African countries. Malawi and Uganda, for example, were ahead of many Western countries in recognising its potential. But this means Senegalese medics have perfected the original concept and are now using it to treat teenagers or even adults who thought they had passed the age for any intervention.