Mobos 2022: Rapper and producer Knucks leads nominations

Knucks performing at All Points EastGetty Images
Knucks released his debut album earlier this year
By Annabel Rackham
London-based rapper and producer Knucks tops this year's Mobo nominations with five, as the awards show celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Central Cee and Mercury Prize album of the year winner Little Simz are close behind with four nominations each.

This year's show will also feature two new categories - best alternative act and best dance/electronic act, to celebrate black talent in those areas.

The live ceremony will be held in London on 30 November.

Nominated in this year's new categories in alternative and dance/electronic are acts like Skunk Anansie, Eliza Rose and Nia Archives.

Also nominated are The Nova Twins, who have called the announcement of the new categories "a massive win".

Getty Images
Amy Love and Georgia South make up the rock group The Nova Twins

The band, made up of Amy Love and Georgia South, wrote an open letter to the Mobos judging panel in 2020, calling for them to consider introducing an alternative music category.

They added: "We hope this new category helps give future artists more options, allowing them to be whatever musician they want to be, be it in Hip Hop, Rock, Pop, Punk, R&B or anywhere in between, the choice is theirs."

Beyoncé is among the 10 artists up for best international act, which also includes Drake, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar and Jazmine Sullivan.

The acting award, for best performance in a TV show or film includes Daniel Kaluuya for the movie Nope, Lashana Lynch in No Time to Die and Kane Robinson in Top Boy, while best media personality nominees include Bafta winner Big Zuu, KSI, Mo Gilligan, Munya Chawawa and Nella Rose.

Getty Images
Little Simz won the Mercury Prize for her album Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert

Big winners at last year's awards, which were broadcast as a live show for the first time since 2017, included Wizkid, Dave and Ghetts.

Knucks is hoping to replicate their success, after being nominated for album of the year, best male act, best hip hop act, video of the year and as a feature artist on Kojey Radical's Payback.

His debut album Alpha Place received critical acclaim for its blending of rap and jazz when it was released earlier this year.

Little Simz is nominated in the album of the year, best female act, best hip hop act and video of the year categories. Central Cee, who was the Mobos' best newcomer last year, is nominated for best male act, best drill act, song and video of the year.

Miraa May, Headie One and Kojey Radical are also nominated in several categories.

Getty Images
Kojey Radical is nominated for three awards

Speaking to the BBC's Sharihan Al-Akhras at the nominations launch, Kojey said: "I'm grateful to be nominated.

"I've been watching the Mobos since I was a kid, and to still be considered lets me know I'm doing something right - it's good to have the affirmation.

"Adding these new categories gives a lot of opportunities to young artists coming up, they're doing the right thing."

Voting is now open on the Mobos website, with hosts and performers expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The nominees in full:

Best male act

Central Cee

Dave

D-Block Europe

Digga D

Knucks

Tion Wayne

Best female act

Little Simz

Mahalia

Miraa May

Ms Banks

PinkPantheress

Tiana Major9

Album of the year

Aitch - Close To Home

Knucks - Alpha Place

Kojey Radical - Reason to Smile

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

M Huncho - Chasing Euphoria

Miraa May - Tales of a Miracle

Song of the year

Aitch feat Ashanti - Baby

Central Cee - Doja

Dave - Starlight

Digga D & Stillbrickin - Pump 1010

Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st & Finch Fetti - Own Brand (Baddie)

Potter Payper feat Tiggs Da Author - Gangsteritus

Best newcomer

AMARIA BB

Bru-C

Cat Burns

Clavish

Cristale

Flo

Jbee

Nemzzz

Nia Archives

SwitchOTR

Video of the year

Central Cee - Doja (directed by Cole Bennett)

Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay - Can't Be Us (directed by Headie One and Don Prod)

Knucks - Alpha House/Hide & Seek (directed by Emile Ebrahim Kelly)

Kojey Radical feat. Knucks - Payback (directed by Charlie Sarsfield and Ejiro Dafé)

Little Simz feat. Obongjayar - Point and Kill (directed by Ebeneza Blanche)

Mahalia - Whatever Simon Says (directed by Mahalia)

Best R&B/Soul act

Ella Mai

Mahalia

Miraa May

Nao

Shakka

Tiana Major9

Best grime act

Blay vision

D Double E

Frisco

Kamakaze

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

Best Hip Hop act

D-Block Europe

Knucks

Kojey Radical

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Youngs Teflon

Best drill act

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

Ivorian Doll

K-Trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

Unknown T

V9

Best international act

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jazmine Sullivan

Kendrick Lamar

Skillibeng

Summer Walker

Tems

Best performance in a TV show/film

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint - Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya as Otis "Oj" Haywood Jr. - Nope

Jasmine Jobson as Jaq - Top Boy

Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully - Top Boy

Lashana Lynch as Nomi - No Time To Die

Samuel Adewunmi as Hero - You Don't Know Me

Best media personality

Big Zuu

Chuckie Online

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

KSI

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

Best alternative music act

Big Joanie

Bob Vylan

Kid Bookie

Loathe

Nova Twins

Skunk Anansie

Best electronic/dance act

Anz

Eliza Rose

FKA Twigs

Jax Jones

Nia Archives

Sherelle

Best African music act

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Oxlade (Nigeria)

Pheelz (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best gospel act

Asha Elia

Calledout Music

Rachel Kerr

Reblah

Sarah Teibo

Still Shadey

Best jazz act

Blue Lab Beats

Doomcannon

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Jas Kayser

Kokoroko

Best Caribbean music act

Koffee

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Best producer

Inflo

Jae5

Labrinth

M1onthebeat

P2J

TSB

