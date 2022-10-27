Biggest NHS union ballots staff over strike action
- Published
The biggest health union is beginning to ballot its members in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on strike action.
Unison is asking 350,000 NHS staff, including porters, nurses, paramedics and cleaners, to vote in favour of walking out in a dispute over pay.
But a ballot of its 50,000 members in Scotland, which was already under way, has been suspended after a new offer.
The government in England has urged staff to consider the impact of a walkout on patients.
It pointed out it had given staff a rise in line with what had been independently recommended by the official NHS Pay Review Body.
In England and Wales, NHS staff have been given an average of 4.75% more, with extra for the lowest paid.
Although in Northern Ireland, nurses are yet to receive the pay award.
In Scotland, ministers upped their initial offer of 5% to a flat rate of just over £2,200, which is worth more than 11% to the lowest paid, prompting Unison leaders there to suspend its ballot, which had been due to close on Monday.
Members there will be consulted on the new offer.
Unison, along with 13 other health unions, had asked for an above-inflation rise for all staff.
The unions use the Retail Price Index measure of inflation, which stands at over 12% currently.
Unison is not the only health union taking action. The other major ones, including the Royal College of Nursing, Royal College of Midwives, GMB and Unite, have all started to, or are planning to, ballot members.
Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: "Striking is the last thing dedicated health workers want to do. But with services in such a dire state and staff struggling to deliver for patients with fewer colleagues than ever, many feel like the end of the road has been reached.
"The NHS is losing experienced staff at alarming rates. Health workers are leaving for work that pays better and doesn't take such a toll on them and their families.
"If this continues, the health service will never conquer the backlog and treat the millions desperately awaiting care."
'Things can't go on as they are'
One of those who will be voting in favour of strike is Emily Jones, who works in admin at an NHS trust in the south-west of England, and is a local Unison rep.
She said she was struggling financially as her mortgage payments had doubled, and she is worried about her fuel bills this winter.
"Things can't go on as they are. If pay isn't attractive, no-one will want to join the service," she said.
A Department of Health and Social Care in England spokeswoman said that, as well as being in line with the NHS Pay Review Body recommendations, this year's rise followed a 3% pay increase last year, in recognition of work during the pandemic, despite a public sector pay freeze.
She added that the government valued the hard work of staff, but urged them to "carefully consider" the impact on patients.
The balloting of Unison members comes ahead of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) ballot closing next week.
It is the first time it has balloted its members on a UK-wide strike.
Emergency care will be protected during any industrial action taken by any of the unions.
The Unison ballot closes on 25 November in England and Wales and on 18 November in Northern Ireland.