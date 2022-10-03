Nobel Prize goes to Neanderthal DNA research

By James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent

Neanderthals were a separate species of human that populated Europe for hundreds of thousands of years until they went extinct 40,000 years ago

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has gone to Sweden's Svante Paabo for his work on human evolution.

The Prize committee said he achieved the seemingly impossible task of cracking the genetic code of one of our extinct relatives - Neanderthals.

He also performed the "sensational" feat of discovering the previously unknown relative - Denisova.

His work helped explore our own evolutionary history and how humans spread around the planet.

The Swedish geneticist's work gets to the heart of some of the most fundamental questions - where do we come from and what allowed us, Homo sapiens, to succeed while our relatives went extinct.

In the 1990s, research on working out the human genetic code was taking place at pace. But that relied on fresh samples of pristine DNA.

Prof Paabo's interest was in the old and degraded genetic material from our ancestors. He was, for the first time, able to sequence DNA from a 40,000-year-old piece of bone.

Those results showed that Neanderthals were distinct from both modern day humans and chimpanzees.

His work focused on hominins - the group of modern humans that includes us, Homo sapiens, but also our extinct relatives.

"By revealing genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominins, his discoveries provide the basis for exploring what makes us uniquely human", the Nobel committee said.

He wins the 10m Swedish kronor (£800,000) prize.

