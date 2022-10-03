Nobel Prize goes to human evolution research
The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Sweden's Svante Paabo for his work on human evolution.
The Prize committee said he has performed the "seemingly impossible" task of working out the genetic code of Neanderthals, one of our extinct relatives.
And also performed the "sensational" feat of discovering the previously unknown hominin - Denisova.
His discoveries helped explore our own evolutionary history and how humans spread around the planet.