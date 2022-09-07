Post-menopause HRT treatment to be sold in UK pharmacies
- Published
Women experiencing vaginal dryness as a result of the menopause can now buy a treatment over the counter in the UK.
Estradiol tablets, sold under the brand name Gina10, were previously offered on prescription only.
They will be available to women over the age of 50 who have not had a period for more than a year, as part of hormone replacement therapy treatment (HRT).
Pharmacists have been offered training to identify who needs the tablets.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) made the decision as part of a strategy to make menopause treatment more accessible for women.
Estradiol tablets treat vaginal symptoms caused by a lack of oestrogen, such as dryness, soreness, itching, burning and uncomfortable sex.
The product is inserted into the vagina rather than taken by mouth.
MHRA chief healthcare quality and access officer Dr Laura Squire called the move a "landmark reclassification for millions of women in the UK".
"In reaching this decision, we have seen positive support from a wide range of people, including many women aged 50 years and above who could benefit from this decision," she said.
The MHRA hopes the move will relieve pressure on front-line NHS services and give women more freedom in choosing treatments that work for them.
Dr Paula Briggs, a consultant in sexual and reproductive health at Liverpool Women's Hospital, said 50-80% of women going through the menopause experienced vaginal dryness but often put it down to ageing.
"Yet it can be easily treated. Most women can use this new treatment and they should be offered it routinely," she said.
Hot flushes
There has been a number of issues with HRT supplies during the past few months, and emergency measures were brought in such as prescribing limits and swaps.
Madelaine McTernan was brought in to oversee a government taskforce to deal with distribution but has now returned to her original role overseeing vaccines ahead of an autumn Covid booster rollout.
The government says supply issues have improved but stock of about 12 products, including some gels and creams, remains low.
Women unable to obtain HRT medication have reported migraines, back pain and hot flushes, with some turning to the black market to find the treatments they need.