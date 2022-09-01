Prostate cancer symptoms and treatment: What to check for
Bill Turnbull's campaigning saved lives and encouraged "thousands and thousands" of men to come forward for prostate cancer testing, experts say.
The broadcaster died from the disease, at the age of 66, on Wednesday.
When Turnbull revealed his diagnosis, in 2018, referrals to the NHS increased by about 20%, according to charity Prostate Cancer UK, and calls to its helpline saw a large increase.
News of his death could have a similar impact.
Inspiring men to be tested for the illness was the "one useful thing" he had done in his life, Turnbull said, admitting he was "cross with myself" for the pride he had felt at not visiting a GP in four years.
What symptoms should people check for?
The common ones are:
- needing to urinate more frequently - particularly at night
- difficulty starting to urinate, weak flow and it taking a long time
- blood in urine or semen
These symptoms can be caused by other conditions too - but it is important to have any changes checked by a doctor.
What is prostate cancer?
Part of the male reproductive system, the prostate gland, about the size of a walnut, is in the pelvis, below the bladder.
It surrounds the urethra - the tube that takes urine out of the body through the penis.
Cancer is abnormal and uncontrolled cell growth.
But in the prostate, it usually develops slowly.
There may be no signs or symptoms for years.
And some never develop any problems from it.
But in others, the cancer can be aggressive and deadly.
Early diagnosis and treatment is key.
Is prostate cancer hereditary?
The chances of developing prostate cancer increase with age.
Cases in the under-50s are rare.
Men whose father or brother were affected by prostate cancer are at slightly increased risk.
It is also more common in black men.
Prostate Cancer UK has a 30-second online risk checker.
Is there a test?
There is no single diagnostic test.
Doctors make a diagnosis based on various measures.
This can include a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and a scan as well as a biopsy, which involves taking a small tissue sample to examine in the laboratory.
But PSA tests are not routinely used to screen for prostate cancer, as results can be unreliable.
A high PSA does not always mean cancer.
A large trial is testing whether MRI scans could be an effective way to screen men for prostate cancer, in a similar way to mammograms offered to women to check for breast cancer
What about treatment?
Different options are available and your doctor will be able to advise which might be most suitable.
If the cancer is at an early stage and not causing symptoms or growing quickly, it might be possible to keep it under observation or "watch and wait".
Some prostate cancers can be cured with treatments such as surgery and radiotherapy.
Hormone therapy may also slow cancer growth.
It may also be possible to destroy the cancer cells using extreme cold (cryotherapy) or high-intensity focused ultrasound.