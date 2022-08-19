People's health at risk unless action taken on energy costs - NHS leaders
By Nick Triggle
Health correspondent
- Published
Rising numbers of people will fall sick and see their health worsen unless the government takes further action to limit energy price rises, the NHS says.
The NHS Confederation said the UK was facing a "humanitarian crisis".
The group, which represents health bosses, said many people would face the awful choice between skipping meals to heat their homes or having to live in cold and damp conditions.
But ministers said maintained action was being taken and the NHS supported.
This includes £400 payments to every household this autumn to help pay energy bills.
However, in a letter to ministers, NHS leaders said that rapidly rising energy prices, along with other cost-of-living pressures, will still leave individuals and families facing impossible choices.
They warn that if people are forced to live in cold homes and cannot afford nutritious food, then their health will quickly deteriorate and the NHS will be left to pick up the pieces.
Cold conditions can lead to a rise in respiratory conditions, and in older people can also increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and falls.
Cold homes are already linked to 10,000 deaths a year, the NHS Confederation said.
The group warned the risk of ill-health linked to the energy crisis would come on top of what many expect to be one of the toughest winters on record because of the combination of flu, norovirus and Covid outbreaks.
As well as leading to more sickness and illness, the NHS Confederation said it would also have a major impact on mental health and well-being.
Chief executive Matthew Taylor, a former Labour Party adviser, said: "The country is facing a humanitarian crisis.
"Many people could face the awful choice between skipping meals to heat their homes and having to live in cold, damp and very unpleasant conditions.
"This in turn could lead to outbreaks of illness and sickness around the country and widen health inequalities, worsen children's life chances and leave an indelible scar on local communities."
More than a third of people across England, Wales and Scotland are already cutting back on food and essentials in order to help with the cost of living, a new survey this month showed.
We are supporting NHS - ministers
The government has promised that households in England, Scotland and Wales will receive £400 to help with rising fuel bills this autumn, with the money paid in six instalments.
About eight million of the poorest households will each receive £1,200.
But since that policy was announced, the predictions for how high energy costs could go have risen.
Latest estimates from consultancy Cornwall Insight suggest the average household could be paying more than £4,200 a year.
That works out at £355 a month, instead of £164 currently.
The government has said it will not take any more action until a new prime minister is appointed next month.
Foreign Secretary Ms Truss, who is the favourite to win the race, has pledged to scrap April's National Insurance rise to help households, cancel a planned rise in corporation tax and temporarily suspend green levies on energy bills.
Meanwhile, former Chancellor Mr Sunak has promised to reduce VAT on domestic energy bills from 5% to zero, and to cut 3p off income tax by late 2029.
A government spokesperson added ministers were continuing to work closely with the NHS to ensure the service was ready for winter pressures, including making provision for increasing the number of hospital beds available.