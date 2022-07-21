Covid inquiry: Lessons will be learned before next pandemic
Lessons will be learned about the UK's handling of Covid, before another pandemic strikes, Baroness Hallett, chairing the public inquiry, has said.
Opening the inquiry, she promised to be "fair and robust".
The former High Court judge said she would conduct the inquiry as quickly as possible, without giving a timeframe for its completion.
Those who had suffered the most deserved to know if more could have been done, she said.
Lives had been lost, education harmed, businesses folded and mental and physical health had suffered.
"Every person has had their life changed to some extent," Lady Hallett said.
"Those who have suffered the most will want to know if any more could have been done to reduce their suffering."
The inquiry:
- can compel witnesses to give evidence and release documents
- cannot prosecute or fine anyone
It was a substantial task that would take time and have a significant cost, Lady Hallett said.
But she added: "I am determined to undertake the inquiry as speedily as possible so lessons can be learned before another pandemic strikes."
Public hearings will begin in the spring.
Before then, Lady Hallettt said, the key topics for the inquiry would include:
- how well prepared the UK had been
- the response when the pandemic it hit
- the decision to introduce a lockdown and other restrictions on the public - and the scientific expertise informing it
The inquiry will begin taking evidence from experts in September.
Several reports have already put the UK government's handling of the pandemic under the spotlight.
Last October, a report by MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee and the Science and Technology Committee said the UK's failure to do more to stop Covid spreading early in the pandemic was one of the country's worst public-health failures.
And a report by spending watchdog the National Audit Office last November found ministers had not been properly prepared for a pandemic such as Covid, and lacked detailed plans on shielding, job-support schemes and school disruption.
The Scottish government has launched its own Covid inquiry, led by judge Lady Poole.