What is the Marburg virus and how can it be avoided?



Two people in Ghana have died from the Marburg virus - and 98 been quarantined - raising fears of a mass outbreak of this highly infectious disease, which causes fever, muscle pains, diarrhoea, vomiting and, in many cases, death through extreme blood loss.

What is the Marburg virus?

A cousin of the equally deadly Ebola virus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Marburg virus, was first identified after 31 people were infected and seven died in simultaneous outbreaks in 1967 in:

Marburg and Frankfurt, Germany

Belgrade, Serbia

The Marburg virus was first traced to the African green monkey

The outbreak was traced to African green monkeys imported from Uganda.

But the virus has been linked to other animals since then.

And among humans, it is spread mostly by people who have spent long periods in caves and mines populated by bats.

This is Ghana's first outbreak - but a number of African countries have had them, including:

the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Kenya

South Africa

Uganda

Zimbabwe

A 2005 outbreak in Angola killed more than 300 people.

But in Europe, only one person has died in the past 40 years - and one in the US, after returning from expeditions to caves in Uganda.

Major outbreaks:

2017, Uganda: three cases, three died

2012, Uganda: 15 cases, four died

2005, Angola: 374 cases, 329 died

1998-2000, DR Congo: 154 cases, 128 died

1967, Germany: 29 cases, seven died

Source: WHO

What illness does it cause?

The virus begins abruptly with:

a fever

severe headache

muscle pains

This is often followed, three days later, by:

watery diarrhoea

stomach pain

nausea

vomiting

The WHO says: "The appearance of patients at this phase has been described as showing 'ghost-like' drawn features, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces and extreme lethargy."

Many people go on to bleed from various parts of the body and die eight to nine days after first falling ill, because of extreme loss of blood and shock.

On average, the virus kills half those infected, the WHO says, but the most harmful strains have killed up to 88%.

The Egyptian rousette fruit bat is a main carrier of the virus

How is it spread?

The Egyptian rousette fruit bat often harbours the virus.

African green monkeys and pigs can also carry it.

Among humans, it spreads through bodily fluids and bedding contaminated with them.

And even if people recover, their blood or semen, for example, can infect others for many months afterwards.

How can it be treated?

There is no specific vaccine or treatments for the virus.

But a range of blood products, drug and immune therapies are being developed, the WHO says.

And doctors may be able to alleviate the symptoms by giving hospital patients plenty of fluids and replacing lost blood.

How can it be contained?

People in Africa should avoid eating or handling bushmeat, Gavi, an international organisation promoting vaccine access, says.

People should also avoid contact with pigs in areas with an outbreak, the WHO says.

Men who have had the virus should use condoms for a year after the onset of symptoms or until their semen twice tests negative.