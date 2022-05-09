Hay-fever pill shortage hits High Street chemists
High Street chemists have run out of some hay-fever medicine, as a UK industry-wide shortage hits supplies.
Stocks of chlorphenamine maleate, the active ingredient in brands such as Piriton, are widely limited, Boots says.
The chain said it still had a large range of other hay-fever medicines in stores and online.
Pollen counts will remain medium to high across much of the UK this week, the Met Office says.
A Boots official said: "There are a very small number of lines that are currently out of stock due to a current, industry-wide shortage of the active ingredient.
"However, we are expecting this to be resolved soon and new deliveries are expected in the coming weeks."
Staying indoors
Some hay-fever medication, including chlorphenamine, can cause drowsiness.
Those affected should avoid driving, riding a bike and using tools or machinery.
As well as pills, shops sell nasal sprays and eye drops that can relieve symptoms, such as itchy eyes, sneezing and coughing.
The NHS also suggests:
- Vaseline around the nostrils, to trap pollen
- wraparound sunglasses, to prevent pollen reaching the eyes
- staying indoors with windows and doors shut
- showering and changing clothes after going outside
At the end of April, the government appointed a hormone-replacement therapy (HRT) tsar to tackle drug shortages affecting products used by about a million women in the UK to treat menopause symptoms.