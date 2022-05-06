Covid infections down considerably in UK
- Published
Covid infections are down considerably in the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics, with around one in 33 people thought to be infected.
Around 1.9m people - roughly 3% of the population - would have tested positive in the week to 30 April - more than 923,000 fewer than the week before.
It is the largest week-on-week drop in the number of infections since the ONS survey began in July 2020.
But despite the reduction "infections remain high overall", experts warn.
"We continue to see a considerable reduction in infections across the UK, with rates at their lowest level in England since the start of the year," said Sarah Crofts, Head of Analytical Outputs for the COVID-19 Infection Survey.
The figures are an estimate, based on testing thousands of people at random in households across the UK.
They provide the most accurate picture of Covid infection since free testing for the public came to an end in England and Scotland. Some free testing will continue in Wales and Northern Ireland until the end of June.
The ONS research found:
- One in 35 people in England has Covid (down from one in 25 the previous week)
- One in 25 in Wales has Covid (down from one in 18)
- One in 40 in Northern Ireland has Covid (down from one in 25)
- One in 30 in Scotland has Covid (down from one in 25)
Official UK data shows the number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid continues to fall.
Figures had risen from about 1,100 a day in mid-February to nearly 2,400 by the end of March, but they have since dropped to about 1,063 admissions each day.
Meanwhile, the number of hospital patients with the virus in intensive care stands at around 277.