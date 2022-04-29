Hepatitis in young children: more cases confirmed
UK health officials say investigations have uncovered another 34 confirmed cases of unusual hepatitis - or liver inflammation - in young children since 25 April.
This brings the UK total to 145 since January, including 108 in England, 17 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and 9 in Northern Ireland.
Ten children affected have had liver transplants.
Scientists are not yet certain what is causing this rise in cases.
But researchers say their findings continue to suggest the sudden increase may be linked to adenovirus infection - a virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms and vomiting and diarrhoea in otherwise healthy children.
Most cases of hepatitis - or liver inflammation - have been seen in children under five years old, with many initially feeling ill with diarrhoea and nausea followed by jaundice - a yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes that shows the liver is struggling.
Scientists say they are continuing to keep an open mind with a range of other causes being actively investigated.
The pattern they are seeing is not typical of illness from adenoviruses, so they are also looking at other possible factors, such as a previous infection, including Covid-19, or an environmental cause.
They are also exploring whether there have been any changes to the genetic make-up of adenovirus that might trigger liver inflammation more easily.
Another possible explanation is that restrictions imposed in the pandemic may have led to young children being first exposed to adenovirus at a slightly later point in their lives, leading to a "more vigorous" immune response in some.
Dr Meera Chand, at the UK Health Security Agency, acknowledged it may be a concerning time for the parents of young children but said the likelihood of children developing hepatitis was extremely low.
"However we continue to remind parents to be alert to the signs of hepatitis - particularly jaundice - which is easiest to spot as a yellow tinge in the whites of the eyes - and contact your doctor if you are concerned."
She said normal hygiene measures - such as regular handwashing would help reduce the spread of many common infections and advised that any children who have diarrhoea or are vomiting should stay at home and not return to school or nursery until 48 hours after the symptoms have passed.
Globally, there have been around 200 cases reported of hepatitis in children and one death.
What should parents look out for?
Parents, GPs and other healthcare workers have been asked to look out for the symptoms of jaundice, a yellow tinge to the skin and other parts of the body, which is most easily seen in the whites of the eyes.
Other symptoms of hepatitis in children include:
- dark urine
- pale, grey-coloured poo
- itchy skin
- muscle and joint pain
- a high temperature
- feeling and being sick
- feeling unusually tired all the time
- loss of appetite
- stomach pain