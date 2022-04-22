Coronavirus levels continue to fall across the UK
The number of people who currently have coronavirus in the UK is continuing to fall, according to new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
It suggests around 3.76 million people were infected in the week ending 16 April - roughly one in 17 people.
This is a fall of about 15% on the week before - when the figure stood at 4.4 million, or around one in 15 people.
ONS officials welcomed the decline in infection in the UK, but warned overall levels of the virus remained high.
The study, based on testing by the ONS, gives the clearest available picture of the virus' spread since free testing ended for most people in England at the beginning of this month.
Some limited free testing for the public will continue in Scotland until the end of April, and in Wales and Northern Ireland until the end of June.
The ONS compiles the data by testing thousands of people at random - whether they have symptoms or not - to estimate how much virus there is in the UK.
'Encouraging'
Duncan Cook, deputy director for the Covid-19 infection survey, said he welcomed the "continued decrease" in infections across England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, as well as Wales, where infections have fallen for the first time in several weeks.
He added it was "encouraging" to see that infections had decreased "in all age groups" across England.
But cautioned: "Despite the decrease in infections, it is important to note that levels remain high. We continue to monitor these going forward."
In the week ending 16 April, the study estimates:
- One in 17 people in England had coronavirus, about 5.9% of the population - down from 6.9% the previous week
- One in 15 people in Wales had coronavirus, about 6.5% of the population - down from 7.6% the previous week
- One in 30 people in Northern Ireland had coronavirus, about 3.6% of the population - down from 5.2% the previous week
- One in 19 people in Scotland had coronavirus, about 5.4% of the population - down from 6% the previous week
The study shows infections fell in all English regions apart from the North East, where the trend was uncertain and where infection rates remain the highest in England.
The Omicron BA.2 sub-variant - which was partly behind the recent surge in cases - continues to be responsible for most cases across the UK, though levels are falling.