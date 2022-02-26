Covid: Five things we still need to keep an eye on

Why is it important? It is obvious, but Covid is spread from one person to another - the more we congregate together, the greater the opportunities for the virus. So what happens now? Will we all return to our workplace or is home-working the norm now? Will we buy tests when they used to be free? If we get ill, will we isolate or crack on as soon as we feel okay even if we may still be contagious? What will vulnerable people who used to shield do now? How long will people keep on wearing face masks in crowded places? The impact of our shifting behaviour is likely to be greater than any seasonal impact on the virus. The uncertainty means we could continue to have declining infections and people in hospital or it could swing into reverse. However, high levels of immunity mean overwhelming pressure on the NHS is highly unlikely.