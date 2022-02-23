The mothers who helped uncover the biggest maternity scandal

Since 2017, the CQC has been rating the safety of maternity services in England. Its latest figures show that 41% of units need to improve their safety, while just 1% are rated as outstanding. The CQC says the rate of improvement is not good enough and Jo Mountfield, vice president of the RCOG, says it's "probably" because the patients are women. "I think women's health and research in this country should be given much higher priority. I think women's voices need to be heard much more loudly."