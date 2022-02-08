NHS waiting list backlog will take years to clear
The waiting list for hospital treatment will not start falling for two years, ministers say, despite unveiling a plan to tackle England's backlog in care.
There are currently six million people on a waiting list - one in nine of the population.
But Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that number was likely to go up because demand is predicted to start rising now Covid pressure is easing.
He also set out plans to reduce waiting times for cancer treatment.
This includes the introduction in March 2024 of a new 28-day target for cancer diagnosis that had been delayed by the pandemic - it should have been introduced last year.
He said a network of 100 community diagnostic centres would be set up, while extra surgical hubs that concentrate on high-volume routine surgery will be established away from major hospital sites to increase efficiency and reduce the chance of emergency cases leading to cancellations.
Between them, this should help the NHS increase the amount of treatments it carries out by 30% above its pre-pandemic activity levels.
This will be paid for by an extra investment of £8bn over the next three years.
To help free up staff time, follow-up appointments will not be automatically made for all patients and instead these will be arranged on a case-by-case basis.
A new online service - My Planned Care - will also be launched that will provide patients with information about waiting times and how they can prepare themselves for treatment.
Mr Javid said the plan would not just "reset" the NHS to where it was before Covid, but build on what had been learnt and make it "fit for the future".
But he said it was likely the size of the waiting list would initially increase as the numbers being referred for care had dropped by around 10 million during the pandemic.
It is thought people have been deterred from seeking help for non-urgent care, which covers everything from knee and hip surgery to treatment to improve sight problems and joint pain.
He said the NHS was working on the basis half of these "missing patients" could come forward.
The health secretary also promised to eliminate long waits of over a year by 2025.
Currently more than 300,000 people have waited this long, up from 1,600 before Covid hit.
NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard said the health service would be applying the same "can-do" spirit that it has displayed throughout the pandemic to tackle the backlog, but warned that "cannot happen overnight".
