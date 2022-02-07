BBC News

Did nationalism spoil 'Britain's gift to the world'?

Fergus Walsh
Medical editor
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was a British success story - a home-grown vaccine developed and rolled out in less than 12 months. The ambition was huge: to create a vaccine for the world. But did politics and nationalism get in the way?

In the UK, nearly half the adult population has received two doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine. It seems highly likely to have saved more lives here to date than the Pfizer and Moderna jabs combined. Yet it is now barely used by the National Health Service. More than 37 million people have received a booster dose in the UK. Just 48,000 of those were AstraZeneca.

The vaccine has also been sidelined in the EU and was never approved in the United States.

So how did we end up here? I've been talking to scientists, politicians and commentators about the fate of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, billed by ministers as "Britain's gift to the world", for a documentary on BBC Two.

I've been asking one central question: did politics and national interests get in the way of ambitions for the vaccine?

Sir John Bell, Regius professor at Oxford University and a man at the heart of the team that got the Oxford vaccine out of the lab and into the arms of millions, is highly critical about decision-makers in the EU.

"They have damaged the reputation of the vaccine in a way that echoes around the rest of the world," he told us. "I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people - and that they cannot be proud of."

Image caption,
"Bad behaviour by politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people" - Prof Sir John Bell

Let's go back to early 2021. The Alpha variant was driving up Covid hospital admissions and deaths, putting huge pressure on the UK's health service.

Yet it was also a time of hope. The UK had begun to roll out the highly effective Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines - which it had approved here before anywhere else in the world.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca jab was celebrated as a home-grown success story - reflecting the strength of UK biosciences and academia. The government had even looked at the possibility of putting the union flag on the side of the vaccine.

But the scientists at Oxford were uncomfortable with any hint of trumpeting Britishness - by its very nature, a pandemic does not respect borders. The scientists' aim was to tackle the spread of the virus around the world, and prevent new mutations from cropping up in unprotected countries.

"There was too much nationalism," says Prof Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute in Oxford, where the vaccine was developed. "It was encouraging competition between vaccine types, between countries. That's the last thing you want in trying to control the pandemic and provide vaccines for the world."

The vaccine's approval in the UK coincided with Britain's formal separation from the EU.

"I don't think it made relations with Europe any easier that it was promoted as the British vaccine," says Sir John Bell.

In the UK, despite the terrible toll of Covid, there was a buoyant atmosphere in every vaccine centre I attended.

By contrast, the mood on mainland Europe was sombre.

"What we couldn't understand is that while we were deprived of vaccines, we heard that the UK was vaccinating non-stop," says Dr Veronique Trillet-Lenoir, of the European Parliament's Vaccine Contact Group.

By late January, the EU, whose vaccine rollout was lagging behind the UK, finally looked set to approve AstraZeneca.

But before European regulators made their decision, Germany decided it should not be given to those over 65. While in France, President Macron, called the vaccine "quasi-ineffective" in the elderly.

But just hours later, the European Medicines Agency approved the jab for adults of all ages.

Both Germany and France would reverse their decisions, but the reputation of the vaccine had been damaged. Some doctors in France had to throw away doses because nobody was turning up to get the jab.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
When France restarted using the vaccine, its prime minister, Jean Castex, received the AZ jab live on TV in a bid to restore public confidence

So how could this have happened? It is complicated, so bear with me.

The AstraZeneca - or AZ for short - vaccine was approved in the UK and EU for older adults before firm evidence showing it protected them from Covid. The trials demonstrated it protected younger volunteers. But the older adults had been recruited later. Their blood samples showed the vaccine produced a very strong immune response to coronavirus - just as it did in younger volunteers.

So an assumption was made that it would protect the elderly just as well as younger people. This turned out to be correct. In the midst of a pandemic, with vaccines desperately needed, regulators decided to approve the jab for older adults, who were most at risk from Covid. But France and Germany were more cautious.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
On the same day as the French prime minister, Boris Johnson received his first dose of AstraZeneca in London

At the same time, AZ was becoming embroiled in a major row about supplies. Its Covid vaccine was being manufactured in both the UK and the EU. Because the UK had been guaranteed priority in a deal agreed before the rest of Europe, the company was unable to send vaccines from British plants to supplement the EU stock. Meanwhile, one million doses had already gone to the UK from an EU plant.

At the height of the crisis, the European Commission threatened to halt vaccine exports to the UK unless Europe got its "fair share".

But what sealed the vaccine's poor reputation among many across Europe was the emergence in March of a link to rare blood clots. Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, Austria and Denmark were among many nations that suspended use of the vaccine.

The overall risk of blood clots is very low - estimated at one in 65,000 overall - but slightly higher in younger adults. When European regulators declared that the vaccine's benefits outweighed its risks, most lifted their suspension - but put age restrictions on the vaccine.

In the UK public confidence and pride in the vaccine remained high, even after the jab was restricted to over-40s because of the link to rare blood clots.

But when it came to deciding on booster doses in the UK, the clots issue and the simplicity of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA jabs not being age-restricted, sealed the AZ vaccine's fate. It is registered as a booster vaccine here, but it proved simpler to give the majority of people Pfizer or Moderna - even though this was a far more expensive option. Since then, evidence has shown that mixing different types of vaccine may offer better protection.

Elsewhere in Europe many saw the AZ vaccine as either unsafe or inferior - it was nicknamed the "Aldi vaccine" in Belgium, after the supermarket, because it was seen as a budget option.

But it had been designed to be cheap. Its developers had had the ambition that it should be available at low cost, throughout the world. Unlike the mRNA vaccines it could be transported and stored at fridge temperature, making it easier to administer in remote regions.

AZ agreed to license global production and distribution of the jab, to be sold not-for-profit, for about £3 a dose - a fifth of the price of the Pfizer's jab.

A key player in this deal was the Serum Institute in India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines. It agreed to produce more than one billion doses for low- and middle-income countries. But when the devastating Delta wave of Covid struck India in spring 2021, its government blocked vaccines leaving the country for more than six months, making a global shortage of vaccines even more acute.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
A woman reading a poster saying "vaccine out of stock" outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai in April 2021

"Once India shut that door…the sense was we are truly well and truly done for because at that point, that was the only hope," says Dr Ayoade Alakija of the African Union Vaccine Delivery Alliance.

The difference between rich and poor countries was extreme. In September 2021, when the UK, US, France and others were starting to offer booster doses, just one in 100 people in low income countries had been double-jabbed.

"By the time you got through the first half of 2021, enough doses have been manufactured that could have prevented almost all of the deaths in the second half of 2021 - if those doses had been targeted at older adults, those with health conditions and healthcare workers all over the world," Prof Andrew Pollard from the Oxford Vaccine Group told us.

"We haven't got it right. But how do you make politicians comfortable with the moral imperative that there should be in a pandemic?"

Global vaccine rollout

Scroll table
World
53
 10,080,466,709
China
85
 3,000,198,000
India
51
 1,657,362,150
US
64
 538,829,920
Brazil
70
 361,309,679
Indonesia
45
 312,563,478
Japan
79
 205,281,735
Vietnam
73
 181,280,001
Pakistan
36
 174,085,175
Mexico
59
 165,543,906
Germany
73
 164,798,335
Bangladesh
36
 156,416,604
Russia
48
 154,084,022
Turkey
62
 141,778,517
UK
71
 137,979,992
France
76
 135,775,403
Iran
64
 131,617,252
Italy
76
 127,860,656
Philippines
52
 125,089,117
Thailand
69
 115,023,761
South Korea
86
 114,356,149
Spain
82
 89,717,860
Argentina
76
 87,213,037
Canada
79
 77,679,365
Colombia
61
 71,320,917
Egypt
25
 63,630,482
Malaysia
78
 63,466,293
Saudi Arabia
67
 56,707,289
Peru
68
 55,404,983
Morocco
62
 52,076,304
Poland
57
 51,564,403
Australia
78
 49,607,239
Chile
88
 46,595,058
Taiwan
73
 41,984,449
Uzbekistan
39
 41,795,108
Myanmar
33
 40,001,909
Sri Lanka
65
 35,721,455
Venezuela
48
 35,352,675
Cuba
87
 34,148,586
Netherlands
72
 33,165,306
Cambodia
81
 33,121,317
Ecuador
74
 29,946,237
Ukraine
34
 29,941,256
South Africa
28
 29,812,348
Nepal
44
 29,664,607
Belgium
76
 24,006,514
United Arab Emirates
93
 23,502,501
Portugal
90
 21,490,753
Mozambique
28
 19,788,759
Nigeria
2
 19,546,558
Sweden
74
 19,153,904
Greece
70
 19,116,737
Kazakhstan
46
 17,934,008
Israel
66
 17,856,292
Austria
74
 17,521,290
Czech Republic
63
 17,022,423
Rwanda
52
 16,555,832
Romania
42
 16,415,359
Hungary
63
 15,760,570
Iraq
15
 15,532,626
Switzerland
68
 15,239,251
Dominican Republic
53
 14,705,863
Angola
14
 14,588,435
Guatemala
29
 13,339,029
Denmark
81
 13,064,295
Algeria
13
 12,974,545
Tunisia
52
 12,740,062
Singapore
87
 12,684,264
Uganda
4
 12,599,741
Kenya
10
 12,107,587
Azerbaijan
46
 12,000,749
Bolivia
44
 11,787,553
Hong Kong
64
 11,115,137
Ethiopia
1
 10,973,077
Norway
73
 10,954,562
Finland
75
 10,906,050
Ireland
78
 10,325,173
Honduras
44
 10,272,600
Ghana
10
 10,015,888
El Salvador
65
 9,967,076
Belarus
43
 9,714,033
New Zealand
77
 9,430,138
Jordan
41
 9,147,386
Nicaragua
52
 8,659,628
Serbia
47
 8,398,208
Costa Rica
71
 8,234,302
Tajikistan
37
 7,978,262
Laos
52
 7,808,722
Ivory Coast
9
 7,591,109
Turkmenistan
52
 7,580,976
Zimbabwe
22
 7,564,190
Paraguay
43
 7,478,535
Uruguay
77
 7,409,667
Kuwait
75
 7,311,606
Slovakia
49
 6,782,633
Panama
57
 6,554,739
Oman
56
 6,375,600
Qatar
76
 5,783,563
Mongolia
65
 5,446,692
Croatia
54
 5,095,003
Afghanistan
10
 5,081,064
Lebanon
30
 4,881,608
Guinea
14
 4,673,214
Lithuania
69
 4,410,561
Bulgaria
29
 4,157,520
Sudan
3
 3,718,299
Palestinian Territories
29
 3,425,379
Bahrain
68
 3,354,745
Tanzania
3
 3,226,750
Libya
14
 3,003,536
Syria
5
 2,974,507
Slovenia
58
 2,912,287
Latvia
69
 2,776,655
Georgia
31
 2,712,889
Togo
13
 2,515,341
Albania
39
 2,510,426
Kyrgyzstan
15
 2,488,855
Mauritania
20
 2,462,294
Zambia
9
 2,370,615
Benin
13
 2,138,322
Mauritius
71
 2,036,896
Moldova
25
 1,926,048
Senegal
6
 1,923,773
Malawi
4
 1,903,138
Armenia
28
 1,825,382
North Macedonia
40
 1,788,943
Niger
4
 1,778,173
Kosovo
45
 1,776,133
Cyprus
70
 1,682,404
Mali
3
 1,652,365
Somalia
5
 1,610,500
Bosnia and Herzegovina
26
 1,553,874
Estonia
63
 1,537,404
Trinidad and Tobago
49
 1,480,585
Sierra Leone
9
 1,409,313
Bhutan
73
 1,400,608
Jamaica
21
 1,303,471
Fiji
68
 1,277,372
Burkina Faso
4
 1,259,250
Timor-Leste
42
 1,237,678
Malta
87
 1,209,784
Luxembourg
68
 1,206,426
Liberia
19
 1,146,910
Botswana
45
 1,128,095
Macau
72
 1,039,254
Cameroon
2
 1,024,333
Madagascar
3
 971,426
Brunei
91
 965,131
Maldives
68
 837,526
Iceland
78
 775,708
Namibia
14
 773,702
Congo
10
 758,891
Guyana
39
 757,464
Yemen
1
 732,786
Lesotho
34
 688,097
Montenegro
44
 653,927
Cape Verde
48
 611,615
Central African Republic
10
 603,963
Comoros
29
 598,000
Papua New Guinea
3
 521,934
Gabon
10
 519,058
Suriname
39
 497,428
Eswatini
28
 462,652
DR Congo
0.2273
 457,160
Equatorial Guinea
14
 455,655
Belize
50
 440,194
Guinea-Bissau
1
 423,400
Chad
0.7101
 374,952
Gambia
12
 349,875
Bahamas
38
 318,916
South Sudan
2
 318,565
Barbados
51
 305,374
Samoa
62
 267,016
Solomon Islands
10
 264,085
Jersey
77
 218,898
Haiti
0.688
 204,902
Seychelles
79
 190,758
Isle of Man
77
 184,858
Vanuatu
22
 178,464
Sao Tome and Principe
27
 151,040
Djibouti
9
 147,166
Guernsey
81
 145,743
Tonga
61
 138,684
Cayman Islands
86
 136,593
Andorra
69
 135,421
Antigua and Barbuda
61
 123,555
Bermuda
74
 120,535
Kiribati
33
 111,686
Gibraltar
121
 111,312
Saint Lucia
28
 107,873
Faroe Islands
83
 103,026
Grenada
32
 83,322
Greenland
67
 79,539
Liechtenstein
68
 68,756
St Vincent and the Grenadines
25
 63,669
San Marino
64
 61,738
Dominica
40
 60,254
Saint Kitts and Nevis
49
 56,698
Turks and Caicos Islands
69
 56,343
Monaco
59
 49,980
British Virgin Islands
57
 36,290
Cook Islands
72
 25,601
Anguilla
62
 21,449
Nauru
68
 15,128
Tuvalu
49
 12,114
Burundi
0.0491
 8,400
Saint Helena
58
 7,892
Falkland Islands
50
 4,407
Montserrat
30
 3,691
Niue
71
 2,352
Tokelau
71
 1,936
Pitcairn
100
 94
British Indian Ocean Territory
0
 0
Eritrea
0
 0
North Korea
0
 0
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
0
 0
Vatican
0
 0

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals or vaccines administered for each location. Total doses may include booster doses in addition to those required for full vaccination. The definition of full vaccination varies by location and vaccine type and is subject to change over time. Full vaccination can refer to a person receiving all required doses of a specific vaccine or sometimes recovery from infection plus one dose of a vaccine. Definitions have not yet been updated to account for booster campaigns to control the spread of new variants. Some locations may reach vaccination rates over 100%, such as Gibraltar, due to population estimates that are lower than the number of people who have now been vaccinated in that place.

Source: Our World in Data

Last updated: 31 January 2022, 16:16 GMT

Dr Bruce Aylward of the World Health Organization is scathing about what he regards as the failure of the world to distribute vaccines fairly.

"We're giving this virus the opportunity to evolve, to mutate, to present in more rapidly transmissible or deadly forms. We're going to be deep into 2022 before we have this pandemic under control, because that's how long it's going to take to get vaccines rolled out equitably around the world."

The UK government, which invested £88m in the vaccine's development, has so far donated 30m doses of AZ as part of its commitment to give away 100m Covid vaccines overall. The first UK donations did not happen until late July 2021.

The former health secretary Matt Hancock said the UK's main contribution was giving the science and wherewithal for others globally to produce the jab. "Give a man the tools and teach them how to fish. And that is far more powerful in terms of saving lives than any number of vaccines we could have manufactured here and then physically exported on an aeroplane."

In recent months, global supplies and promises of vaccine donations have increased significantly. But millions of donated doses have only weeks left before they expire, and not all can be used in time. There is also the issue of vaccine hesitancy which is a significant hurdle in many parts of the world.

Despite all the problems, more than 2.5 billion doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab have been delivered to 183 nations, nearly two-thirds to low and middle-income countries. It will continue to be sold at cost to developing nations while the company says it will make a "modest profit" elsewhere. It is impossible to calculate how many lives have been saved by the vaccine, but the company estimates it to be more than a million.

More than a quarter of the 10 billion doses of Covid jabs administered globally have been AstraZeneca, a vaccine created by a small team at a British university and sold at cost. Other Covid vaccines, by contrast, have created nine billionaires.

Despite the public relations mauling that AstraZeneca has received in Europe and the US over the vaccine, the company's chief executive, Pascal Soriot, said he'd pursue the non-profit route again in a future pandemic. But he was candid about the issues surrounding vaccine equity, and the muscular way wealthier nations snapped up doses before poorer ones.

"You can't change human beings," he said. "They are going to take care of themselves and their families first, their neighbours second and the rest of the world third. You would have hoped that export bans didn't exist and vaccines flowed across the world much more freely, but you just have to accept the reality."

Watch AstraZeneca: A Vaccine for the World? on BBC Two Tuesday 8 February at 21:00, or later on the BBC iPlayer (UK only).

