Omicron: Rising numbers of NHS staff off work because of Covid
By Smitha Mundasad
Health reporter
- Published
The number of NHS staff off work because of Covid is rising across England and particularly high in London, official data shows.
Nearly 19,000 NHS staff were absent for Covid-related reasons on 19 December - up 54% on the previous week.
In London, the figure was almost 3,900 - more than double the number a week earlier.
Along with non-Covid reasons this suggests about 5% of the NHS workforce in England was absent on 19 December.
The totals include staff at NHS acute trusts who were ill with Covid-19 or who were having to self-isolate.
NHS Providers' chief executive Chris Hopson said this showed Omicron was having a "real-time impact on service".
He added: "The next few weeks will present a huge test for the NHS on many fronts - coping with Covid-19, handling emergencies, working on the backlog where possible, and delivering boosters."
'War footing'
The latest figures show the number of beds occupied in NHS hospitals remains high - with 81,880 out of 89,991 adult beds full in England on 19 December.
However, ambulance handover delays have improved slightly - with about 20% of people waiting for more than 30 minutes to be handed over to accident and emergency in the week up to 19 December, down from 23% the week before.
NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis said the NHS was on "war footing".
He added: "Staff are taking the fight to Omicron, by boosting hundreds of thousands of people each day, treating thousands of seriously-ill Covid patients and delivering urgent care for other conditions, all while seeing a worrying, high and rising increase in absence due to Covid.
"We are once again ramping up to deal with the rise in Covid infections, and quite rightly staff are making every possible preparation for the uncertain challenges of Omicron, including recruiting thousands of nurses and reservists."
To find out how the NHS in your area is coping, you can use our interactive tracker. It will tell you about waits in A&E as well as giving you an indication of how busy the wards are.
Meanwhile, the head of NHS Wales warned almost a fifth of its staff may be off work at the peak of the Omicron wave.
Judith Paget said modelling suggested up to 17% of staff could be ill or self-isolating during January.
If this happens, she said retired healthcare staff and volunteers could be asked to assist with other essential services.