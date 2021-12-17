First estimate of booster jab impact on Omicron
UK researchers have analysed the likely impact that a Covid booster shot will have on Omicron and say it could provide around 85% protection against severe illness.
The protection is a bit less than vaccines gave against earlier versions of Covid.
But it means the top-up dose should still keep many people out of hospital.
The modelling, from the team at Imperial College London, is based on limited information on Omicron.
The researchers say there is a high degree of uncertainty until more real world information is gathered.
Experts are still trying to figure out how mild or severe Omicron will be.
Vaccines help teach the body how to fight Covid. One weapon the immune system uses is antibodies.