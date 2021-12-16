Covid: How to manage it at home
By Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
- Published
So you've caught Covid. What now?
Obviously, stay away from other people to avoid giving it to them.
In term of your own wellbeing, here's what experts recommend.
Tell family and friends
Don't suffer in silence. Let people know that you have Covid. They might be able to help with dropping off some food to your door and give you a call to check how you are doing.
The NHS also has volunteers to help people who are self-isolating at home with things like shopping and collecting medicines.
Rest up
Even with newer variants of the virus like Omicron and Delta, many people will have mild or no symptoms and will be able to safely ride out the infection at home.
The main symptoms, says the NHS, are still:
- a new, continuous cough
- a fever/high temperature
- loss of or change to smell or taste
But researchers who have been gathering feedback from hundreds of thousands of people about their experiences with Covid suggests the top five symptoms are similar to a cold:
- runny nose
- headache
- fatigue (either mild or severe)
- sneezing
- sore throat
If you feel grotty, there are things you can do that may help.
Get lots of rest, drink plenty of water and take paracetamol or ibuprofen to help you feel more comfortable.
For a cough, try lying on your side or sitting upright rather than on your back.
Sitting up, rather than lying down, is also good if you are a bit breathless.
You could also try:
- breathing slowly in through your nose and out through your mouth, with your lips together like you're gently blowing out a candle
- relaxing your shoulders, so you're not hunched, and leaning forward slightly with your hands on your knees
- turning down the heating a bit and letting in some fresh air
Some people may already have (or want to buy) a gadget called a pulse oximeter that can check the level of oxygen in the blood.
It clips on to your finger and can be a useful measurement to know, a bit like keeping a check on your temperature with a thermometer.
Low levels of oxygen in your blood can be a sign you're getting worse.
A reading of 95 or above is normal. If it drops to 93 or 94 and stays like that an hour later, call 111 or your GP for advice. If it is 92 or below (on a device that is certified with a CE mark and you are using as per the instructions that come with it), go to A&E or call 999.
Know when to get help
If you want some extra advice, you could try calling or contacting a pharmacy online. The NHS website also has lots of information about Covid.
Some people with Covid will need medical care, which might include staying in hospital.
Get advice from NHS 111 or your GP if:
- you're feeling gradually more unwell or more breathless
- you have difficulty breathing when you stand up or move around
- you feel very weak, achy or tired
- you're shaking or shivering
- you've lost your appetite
- you're unable to care for yourself - for example, tasks like washing and dressing or making food are too difficult
- you still feel unwell after four weeks - this may be long Covid
Go to A&E immediately or call 999 if:
- you're so breathless that you're unable to say short sentences when resting
- your breathing has got suddenly worse
- you cough up blood
- you feel cold and sweaty, with pale or blotchy skin
- you have a rash that looks like small bruises or bleeding under the skin and does not fade when you roll a glass over it
- you collapse or faint
- you feel agitated, confused or very drowsy
- you've stopped peeing or are peeing much less than usual
If you are worried about a baby or child, do not delay getting help. If they seem very unwell, are getting worse, or you think there's something seriously wrong, call 999.