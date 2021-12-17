Some who shielded need support now say charities
By Katharine da Costa
Health Correspondent
- Published
Charities are calling for more support for patients with severely weakened immune systems.
Their lower immunity means they risk severe Covid illness if they were to catch the virus.
Many now have had three jabs, but still need a fourth to be better protected.
Around 20 charities have signed an open letter to employers urging them to allow home working for this group that advised to shield earlier in the pandemic.
There are around half a million people in the UK who are immunocompromised.
Hal Cohen, who is 40 and from north London, had a kidney transplant two years ago and is on immunosuppressants to stop his body rejecting the organ.
He had his third shot of Covid vaccine in July and has been told, despite being triple-jabbed, his body is not making enough antibodies to fight off the virus should he catch it.
Health charities are calling for more support and guidance for people with a weak immune system and to ensure a smooth rollout of booster Covid jabs that should provide much needed extra protection.
Those who are immunosuppressed due to a health condition or treatment have been advised to have a fourth Covid jab - their booster - three months after their third dose.
NHS England says they should wait to be contacted by their GP or consultant and are unable to book in advance online. But charities want them to be able to book the vaccinations online, instead of having to wait to be called.
Nicola Byrnes, 52 and from Warrington, has been shielding since the start of the pandemic. She has a serious immune deficiency caused by a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
She said: "I had to fight to get the third primary dose. My own GP knew very little about it.
"Now I can't book my booster dose as the third primary dose was recorded as the booster, because the IT system wasn't able to capture it as a third primary at the time. My GP surgery don't know how to fix it."
"It shouldn't be this difficult."
Fiona Loud, of Kidney Care UK, one of the charities behind the letter, said: "There is an absolute dearth of information and support for people who are clinically extremely vulnerable to Covid-19, especially for those who are immunosuppressed.
"Patients tell us regularly that, yet again, they feel completely forgotten. Nearly two years into the pandemic, with many still effectively shielding, they deserve better."
An NHS spokesperson said: "The NHS has set out clear guidance to GPs and specialists asking them to identify patients who are severely immunosuppressed and offer them booster doses, which will be their fourth dose, at least three months on from their third primary dose in line with JCVI guidance.
"Patients' eligibility is determined by their immunosuppressed status at the time of previous vaccinations rather than how many doses they have already had, making it easy for their doctors who know their care plan best to help arrange these vital doses."