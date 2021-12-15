Omicron: Why extra restrictions may do more harm than good
Nick Triggle
Health correspondent
@nicktriggleon Twitter
- Published
Infections caused by the new variant Omicron are rising rapidly, doubling every two to three days.
It is expected to become the dominant variant soon and then the UK is being warned to be braced for a surge in cases.
In Scotland the public are being encouraged to limit their social contacts, and in England Boris Johnson saw off the biggest rebellion of his prime ministership to get parliamentary approval for his Plan B measures.
The moves are all driven by one fear - the risk of a huge wave of infections that causes enough illness to overwhelm the NHS.
Make no mistake, the UK - and the rest of the world for that matter - is facing a very challenging few months. But it is not a situation without hope.
Omicron may be milder
Much has been made of suggestions that this variant is causing milder illness. In South African reports are emerging that people are not as seriously ill in this wave as they were in earlier ones.
There is still uncertainty about this. But it is logical. Not because the virus has changed to become less severe, but because reinfections and infections post vaccination are likely to be milder.
The immune system now recognises this virus and while it may not be able to prevent infection, it knows how to fight it.
"The balance of evidence," says Prof Paul Hunter, an expert in infectious diseases at the University of East Anglia, "certainly points to that."
If so, that puts the UK in a strong position - probably the strongest in Europe - to be able to deal with this wave.
Research carried out by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine looked at the size of the populations considered at risk from Covid across Europe going into winter.
It found England - although the same could be said for the rest of the UK too - had the smallest pool of vulnerable people because of the high rates of immunity built up in the population.
The research was modelled on the Delta variant, so it's fair to assume the proportion of people considered vulnerable will now be larger in all countries. But it is still likely England will benefit from some advantage - albeit one that has only come about because of higher levels of illness and death during the autumn.
On top of that there is the impact of the rapid rollout of boosters, which research suggests are vital to blunting the impact of Omicron.
Prof Hunter says this combined level of vaccine-induced and infection-induced immunity means the case for extra restrictions beyond what has been announced is much weaker than it was previously.
Tougher measures, he says, will not stop the epidemic, they will just extend it. "If you are waiting for vaccines or better treatments, suppressing the virus could be an advantage - but it's hard to see the argument for that now."
Protecting the NHS from being completely overwhelmed would, of course, necessitate action.
But Prof Hunter says he is "cautiously optimistic" that will not happen, believing the public will naturally start to curb their behaviour given the concern being expressed about Omicron.
And, once we get through this, he believes we will be a much better position. "There will be other variants but exposure will have built up our immunity even further. We will see milder disease - until eventually it is something like the common cold."
So what are the chances of the NHS buckling in the coming weeks? While there is strong grounds to hope the proportion of infections leading to a hospital admission will be lower than it was previously, if infection levels rise too high the absolute numbers could still be much bigger than they are now.
This much can be seen from the modelling published by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine at the weekend.
It set out what could be called the best and worst-case scenarios.
The best would see admissions peak at just over half the level of last winter, the worst would see admissions edge towards double.
Dr Raghib Ali, a clinical epidemiologist at Cambridge University and a frontline doctor, says given the levels of immunity in the population there is no need to panic yet.
"We need to keep calm," he says and wait until we start getting a clear idea of what is happening with hospital admissions. "We should know soon."
He admits some further action may be needed to "flatten the peak" to stop hospitals getting overwhelmed.
But he believes the Christmas break and January may come to our aid as workplace mixing and travel reduces, although he stresses the need to take precautions such as regular testing, mask-wearing and ventilating indoor spaces is essential.
"We have to be realistic, we are not going to stop Omicron."
Suppress it too much and arguably it will just delay deaths and serious illness - and may cause more overall harm than good when you consider the wider impact on health and the economy, he says.
NHS 'beyond full stretch'
The key, though, will be that the NHS can keep delivering care to those who need it.
Chris Hopson, of NHS Providers, which represents hospital bosses, says he is "very concerned" given what has already happened with patients facing longer waits for ambulances and A&E.
Care is already becoming "less safe", he says, and the service is being forced to run "beyond full stretch".
It is clear the peak in admissions needs to be towards the lower end of the modelling estimates for the NHS to have a chance of getting through the next few months.
And even if the wave of infections does not cause enough serious illness to overwhelm the NHS, University of Reading scientist Dr Simon Clarke says there could still be significant societal problems.
"Mass sickness of people who are not ill enough to end up in hospital, but who need to convalesce at home, could deliver a substantial shutdown of public services and slowing of economic activity," he says.
How long could this last? The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) believes we are likely to be looking at a period of four to eight weeks where we will be battling the acute stage of the Omicron surge.
It will be, says Dr Susan Hopkins, UKHSA's chief medical adviser, a "very difficult" period.