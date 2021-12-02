UK approves another antibody treatment for Covid
By Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
- Published
The UK has approved another antibody treatment for people with Covid that cuts the risk of severe illness.
It's called sotrovimab, and scientists say preliminary checks suggest it should work well even against new variants such as Omicron.
The drug, given as an infusion into a vein, binds to the virus to stop it entering our cells.
In a clinical trial, a single dose reduced the risk of hospitalisation and death by 79% in high risk adults.
It is the second drug of its kind - monoclonal antibody treatment - UK regulators have approved.
Both sotrovimab and ronapreve are most effective when taken during the early stages of infection. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency recommends they are used as soon as possible and within five days of someone getting symptoms.
Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, said: "This is yet another therapeutic that has been shown to be effective at protecting those most vulnerable to COVID-19, and signals another significant step forward in our fight against this devastating disease."