Covid: Booster jabs to open earlier for booking in England
- Published
People living in England will be able to book their coronavirus booster jabs a month in advance under government plans to speed up their rollout.
Currently, people cannot even book their top-up jabs until six months have elapsed since their second dose.
But from Monday, those aged 50 and over, plus those most at risk, will be able to book from five months after their second Covid vaccination.
Most will still have to wait six months before actually receiving the jabs.
NHS England is introducing the change to accelerate the rate of take-up of booster jabs, to help prolong protection against the virus.
Experts say while two vaccine doses give people high levels of protection, immunity reduces over time, particularly for at-risk groups.
Challenging winter
The added concern is that even small dips in vulnerable people's immunity will affect the NHS's ability to cope this winter.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said vaccines were the best way to protect people ahead of a challenging winter.
He said: "This will accelerate the booster programme, ensure the NHS is able to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, and importantly, help more people maintain protection against Covid-19, as we know immunity will dip over time."
The government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) estimates the protection against needing hospital treatment for a Covid infection falls:
- from 95% three months after getting the second doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca to 75% after six months
- from 99% three months after getting the second doses of Pfizer/BioNTech to 90% after six months.
So far, some nine million people in the whole of the UK have been given a third top-up jab to prolong immunity.
In England, people can also book jabs by calling 119 or by going to walk-in sites across the country, without an appointment, six months after their second dose.
Recent changes to guidelines mean those at highest risk - including people in care homes - can already receive their boosters slightly earlier - five months after a second vaccine.
Rules about who is eligible for a booster are the same throughout the UK.
In Scotland, people will be able to book boosters online from later this month. In Wales and Northern Ireland people will be invited to book an appointment and for most people this will happen at least six months after their second jabs.
- WHO WAS GUY FAWKES?: How much do you know about the famous gunpowder plotter?
- DISABILITY IN THE ANCIENT WORLD: From excelling on the battlefield to very well-dressed guide dogs