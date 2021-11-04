First pill to treat Covid gets approval in UK
The first pill designed to treat symptomatic Covid has been approved by the UK medicines regulator.
The tablet - molnupiravir - will be given twice a day to vulnerable patients recently diagnosed with the disease.
In clinical trials the pill, originally developed to treat flu, cut the risk of hospitalisation or death by about half.
Health secretary Sajid Javid said the treatment was a "gamechanger" for the most frail and immunosuppressed.
In a statement he said: "Today is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral that can be taken at home for Covid."
First oral treatment
Molnupiravir, developed by the US drug company Merck (known as MSD in the UK) and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is the first dedicated oral antiviral medication for Covid.
The pill is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, preventing it from spreading in the body. It works by targeting an enzyme the virus uses to make copies of itself.
Merck said that should make it equally effective against new variants of the virus as it evolves in the future.
The UK regulator, the MHRA, said the drug had been authorised for use in people who have mild to moderate Covid and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness such as obesity, old age, diabetes or heart disease.
The organisation's chief executive, June Raine, described the treatment as "another therapeutic to add to our armoury against Covid-19".
"It is the world's first approved antiviral for this disease that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously," she said.
"This is important, because it means it can be administered outside of a hospital setting, before Covid-19 has progressed to a severe stage."
The UK has already ordered 480,000 doses of the drug to be delivered by the end of the year.
Clinical trials
Earlier clinical trials of molnupiravir on 775 patients who had recently caught Covid found:
- 7.3% of those given the drug were hospitalised
- that compares with 14.1% of patients who were given a placebo or dummy pill
- there were no deaths in the molnupiravir group, but eight patients who were given a placebo in the trial later died of Covid
The data was published in a press release and has not yet been peer-reviewed.
Trial results suggest molnupiravir needs to be taken early after symptoms develop to have an effect. An earlier study in patients who had already been hospitalised with severe Covid was halted after disappointing results.
Global approval
Merck is the first company to report trial results of a pill to treat Covid, but other companies are working on similar treatments.
Its US rival Pfizer has recently started late-stage trials of two different antiviral tablets, while Swiss company Roche is working on a similar medication.
