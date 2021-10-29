Some Covid booster doses brought forward
The Covid vaccine booster is being brought forward for some people to make the campaign easier to roll out.
Most people will still get their third dose of a coronavirus vaccine six months after their second.
But a change in clinical guidelines in the UK means some - such as care home residents - will be able to get their next dose after a five month gap.
The aim is to ensure more people's immune systems are topped up before winter.
The concern is even small dips in vulnerable people's immunity will affect the NHS's ability to cope this winter.
The government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) estimates the protection against needing hospital treatment for a Covid infection:
- falls from 95% three months after getting the second doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca to 75% after six months
- falls from 99% three months after getting the second doses of Pfizer/BioNTech to 90% after six months
Seven million people in the UK have been given the booster so far.
It's not clear how many people will be affected by the change in the guidelines, but the aim is to make the immunisation campaign easier to roll out.
So if a care home has a mix of people who were vaccinated five and six months ago - they could all be vaccinated at once rather than teams having to visit multiple times.
People who need immunosuppressive treatments will also be able to get their boosters earlier.
The health and social care secretary, Sajid Javid, said: "We are making great progress with the booster rollout and I want to thank everyone working so hard to get jabs in arms.
"This updated guidance will ensure healthcare professionals have the necessary flexibility in the booster programme, allowing more vulnerable people to be vaccinated where it makes operational sense to do so - including our loved ones in care homes."
Most people eligible for a booster will still have to wait six months after their last Covid jab. If they have not been contacted after this time they can book on the NHS website or call 119.