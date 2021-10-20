Facebook and Instagram remove 'magician' who incited murder
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
- Published
A self-styled "black magician" has been removed from Facebook and Instagram after a BBC investigation exposed his influence on the killer of two sisters.
Danyal Hussein, 19, killed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a park in Wembley, north London, in June 2020.
The BBC has previously shown how Hussein was active on an occult forum until hours before his arrest.
The trial heard of a "demonic" pact where Hussein committed to sacrificing women in return for money and power.
Sentencing is due to take place on 28 October.
The online forum, of which Hussein was a member, is run by an American occultist called E.A. Koetting, who provides instructions for such pacts and has encouraged murder.
Koetting is from Utah and his real name is Matthew Lawrence. He has convictions for drugs and weapon possession offences.
He uses mainstream social media to advertise and recruit.
The "pact", in which Hussein committed to killing women, was addressed to the "mighty king Lucifuge Rofocale", believed by the killer to be a powerful demon.
Koetting promotes the idea that people can enter into pacts with the demon, telling followers that action will be required from them.
The BBC showed parallels between Koetting's public instructions about such pacts and what Hussein did, including what the killer requested and how the document was signed.
Hussein remained on the forum for two years, and sought advice from others on demonic pacts.
The BBC found that he was last active on the forum shortly before detectives raided his family home.
'Terrorist methods'
Some of Koetting's written works openly discuss and encourage murder.
One of his texts, which he recently promoted on YouTube, advises people to study terrorist methods, quotes the moors murderer Ian Brady, and states: "Always remember the first rule of murder: never kill a person that you have a reason to kill."
The text was written for an American Satanist group, Tempel ov Blood, whose violent material has appeared as an influence on seven young men recently convicted of neo-Nazi terror offences in a series of trials in the UK.
Part of a larger British organisation, Order of Nine Angles, its extremist material advocates child murder and sexual violence, with members appearing at the sites of dreadful crimes to celebrate what happened.
Koetting accepts being in the organisation.
One book states he "joined with an American cell of the notorious British Order of Nine Angles" and "shoved himself beyond morality and humanity".
Koetting's pages on Facebook and Instagram, which had thousands of followers, had been left online, but the social media giant said they had now been removed for violating its "dangerous individuals and organisations policies".
A spokesperson for YouTube said: "Hate has no place on YouTube and we are deeply saddened by this terrible incident.
"We have strict policies to ensure that our platform is not used to incite violence and we are in the process of carefully reviewing the content against these stringent rules."
Koetting has never responded directly to the BBC's questions, but following publication of our investigation he posted online saying: "I'm bringing the battle to their doorsteps and I fly faster than the wind."