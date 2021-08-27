Covid: High virus levels 'highly likely' in schools
Scientists advising the government say it is "highly likely" that high levels of coronavirus will be seen in schools in England by the end of September.
They add that it would be "sensible" for the government to plan for this happening, in a Sage statement from 11 August.
Cases in Scotland have reached a record high since schools reopened for autumn.
A decision on whether a vaccine will be offered to all 12-15-year-olds is expected soon.
All 16 and 17-year-olds across the UK have now been offered a first dose of vaccine against Covid-19.
'Exponential increases'
Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) says it is still difficult to work out whether schools are drivers of transmission, or simply reflecting the spread of the virus in the communities where they are located.
But if cases continue to rise, scientific advisers say the more pupils and teachers that contract Covid-19, the more schools and education will be disrupted.
And it warns of the "subsequent consequences for parents and carers, and the wider workforce implications".
The consensus statement from a sub-group of Sage continues: "Schools will represent a high proportion of remaining susceptible individuals and it is highly likely that exponential increases will be seen in school-attending age groups after schools open."
It says vaccination will also have made "almost no difference in these population groups over the summer holidays", and when schools reopen, measures in place to limit the spread of the virus will be "much reduced" compared to the spring and summer.