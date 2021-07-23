Covid infections around the UK continue to rise
Covid infections have continued to rise around much of the UK, say experts from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Latest data from swab tests in the community suggests in England one in every 75 people has the virus, up from one in every 95 the week before.
The more infectious Delta variant accounts for almost every case.
The impact of the most recent unlocking is yet to be seen in the data which covers the week up to 17 July.